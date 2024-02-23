Eswatini man, en route to KZN, busted with 4kg dagga taped around his waist

A 43-year-old man from Eswatini, who was on his way to KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested after he was allegedly found with dagga weighing almost 4kg taped around the waist. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi, said Bhekithemba Simelane was arrested on Tuesday after he was found travelling by taxi on the N2 Piet Retief-Pongola Road.

“Police from Mahamba Port of entry were performing normal stop and search duties when they stopped a Toyota Quantum taxi. A search was conducted and a large quantity of dagga, weighing 3,9 kg was found wrapped around his body,” Nkosi said. A 43-year-old man from Eswatini who was on his way to KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested after he was allegedly found with dagga weighing almost 4kg taped around the waist. Picture: Supplied by SAPS According to Nkosi, preliminary investigation revealed that Simelane was on his way to Vryheid in KZN. He was arrested and charged for dealing in dagga.

Simelane made his first court appearance in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was remanded custody and will make his next appearance on March 6, 2024 for formal bail application. Early this week, the Western Cape Department of Mobility seized dagga and counterfeit clothing in Laingsburg.

The dagga and counterfeit clothing were seized on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said officers intercepted a heavy motor vehicle carrying 42 bags of compressed dagga weighing two tonnes. He said the estimated value of the dagga is R4 million. Mackenzie said: “Two arrests were made in relation to this bust, for the possession of an illegal substance and dealing in counterfeit goods.