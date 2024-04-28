Evidence seized in Durban child porn raid show suspect allegedly planned to 'rent out’ young boys for sexual favours

Police believe the net is closing in on a child pornography racket thanks to a series of raids by local officers and officials from the United States of America’s Department of Homeland Security. This week, two men aged 58 and 62, were arrested in separate take-down operations in Durban. The operations, were led by Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the latest arrests bring to 13 the total number of suspects netted in a series of sting operations between South Africa and the US. Mathe said the pair face charges of possession, downloading, accessing and manufacturing child pornography. "The 12th suspect was arrested on Tuesday. The 58-year-old man was found in possession of hundreds of images and videos of children involved in sexual acts.

“Included was also images and chats where information relating to boys who are available for sexual favours at a price of R2,500 and a willing buyer having a choice to drug them," Mathe said. The man, a well-known Durban actor, has already appeared in court and has been remanded in custody for further investigation.

Police officials rescued two children, aged six and four-months, from one of the homes. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, a 13th suspect was arrested on Wednesday. "Thousands of child porn images and videos were seized. On his device, police found images of children being sexually abused on his device. During the operation, the Department of Social Development assisted to remove children aged 6-years-old and 4-months-old, who were living on the same property.

“The SPCA was also called to assist with the removal of a neglected dog and kitten," Mathe said. The men have appeared in court and the State intends to oppose bail in both matters. Mathe said other arrests of suspects involved in child pornography were made in Gauteng and the Western Cape in 2023.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has applauded the teams dedication. "Being in possession, accessing, downloading, distribution, facilitating, viewing and manufacturing of child porn is a crime. All these suspects face all these charges. We will continue to trace more suspects behind this type of crime. “Our priority as the South African Police Service is to protect our women, children and vulnerable groups against those that perpetrate violence and crime against them," he added.