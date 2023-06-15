Ex-hotel employee linked to double murder at Klipfonteinhoek Farm

Cape Town – Police have confirmed the arrest of a former employee for the double murder at the Klipfonteinhoek Farm in Limpopo. Anneke Claassen, 73, and Hennie Claassen, 77, were tortured and left for dead at the farm where they were each set alight on Saturday, June 3.

It has been reported staff and visitors alerted authorities about the fire at around 1pm. Anneke was the owner of the hotel at the Klimfonteinhoek Farm, which is known for its Echo Caves, a tourist attraction and getaway for local residents. The 30-year-old suspect is a former employee. Photo: SAPS Anneke and Hennie were found in separate buildings on the grounds of the farm.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba a 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday. “The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the investigation team for the breakthrough made in the house robbery and murder of hotel owner Anneke Claassen, 73, and Hennie Classen, 77, at the Echo caves in Orighstad outside Burgersfort on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at about 1pm,” Ledwaba said. Witnesses had seen a suspect wearing a balaclava fleeing from the scene on the day of the incident.

“The deceased charred remains were discovered in two separate buildings. Preliminary investigation revealed that an African male suspect wearing balaclavas was seen fleeing the scene,” Ledwaba said. Commissioner Hadebe immediately mobilised maximum resources after the incident to track down those responsible. A team comprising of detectives from the Provincial Tracking Team and Orighstad and in collaboration with a local organisation, Bosveld Misdaad Ondersoeker and private security tirelessly worked the case.