Durban - A suspect wanted in connection with the robbery and murder of a shop owner in the Mid-Illovo area of KwaZulu-Natal was arrested on Monday, while one accomplice died and another fled while being chased by authorities. Magma Security & Investigation owner Shaheen Suleiman said that on Monday at approximately 7pm Magma members received information of a silver Chevrolet Aveo that was involved in an armed robbery in the Mid-Illovo area.

“A shop was robbed, a vehicle hijacked and the owner shot and killed,” said Suleiman. He said the vehicle was travelling towards the R603 from the Eston area. According to Suleiman, Mid-Illovo SAPS members were then contacted and an operational team was put in place. “The vehicle was then spotted at the Eston R603 crossing from where a chase then ensued towards the Umbumbulu area. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire towards the pursuing vehicles. The members then returned fire, resulting in the vehicle crashing and fatally injuring one suspect,” he said.

Suleiman said that during the processing of the scene two 9mm pistols were recovered along with items taken during the robbery. “It was also established that the said vehicle was taken during a robbery in the Umkomaas area where the victim was also shot and killed. Investigations into this case and the search for the outstanding suspects are ongoing,” he said. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mid-Illovo police together with other law enforcement received information of a silver vehicle involved in the robbery travelling towards the R603 from the Eston area and proceeded there.

“The suspect spotted the police vehicle, opened fire and the police retaliated, fatally wounding one suspect. The other suspect managed to flee the scene and is still at large. A firearm was recovered at the scene,” he said. Netshiunda said police in Mid-Illovo were investigating charges of murder, robbery, attempted murder, car-jacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as an inquest following the incident where a shop owner was allegedly robbed and fatally wounded by armed suspects on June 12. “It is alleged that a 33-year-old man was at his business premises when he was accosted by three armed men who robbed him of his vehicle, money and other belongings. The suspects drove off in his vehicle which was later found abandoned not far from the crime scene,” he said.