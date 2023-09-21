Ex-mining boss Johan Breedt who demanded a R600,000 kickback ordered to pay back every cent

A former manager at a mining plant in the Northern Cape who was found guilty of money laundering and corruption has been sentenced to correctional supervision and ordered to pay back every cent. Johan Breedt, 54, was sentenced this week in the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Breedt, a former plant manager of Sishen Iron Ore Company at Kolomela mine, was arrested in December 2020 by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks). According to the Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi, Breedt was arrested alongside Anthony Meyer, Theunes Burger and Burma Plant Hire. “In April 2016, the accused nominated Burma Plant Hire to load and haul final dense medium separation product to the plant production beds. The company was awarded a tender to work at Kolomela mine for the period of July 2016 and July 2017,” Mnisi said.

“Between July 2016 and December 2016, Breedt demanded monthly payments of R40,000 and gifts from Burma Plant Hire to ensure that company continues to get work at the mine.” Mnisi said Breedt through his unlawful activities, benefited R627,370 in cash and gifts from the company. On July 3, Breedt pleaded guilty to 12 counts of corruption and 10 counts of money laundering.