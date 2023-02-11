Family ask for prayers following AKA’s death outside Durban restaurant

Parents of SA rapper, AKA, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have asked the country to lift them up in prayer following his fatal shooting outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night. IOL reported that AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, had been gunned down alongside a friend while they were standing outside when gunmen approached them and fired shots.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from the Durban police. "To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. "Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days.

pic.twitter.com/3DONLbS4yX — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 11, 2023 “We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord," they said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police are investigating two counts of murder. “Information at police's disposal at this stage indicate that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range. The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot,” Netshiunda said. He said both victims were declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing.

Police are pleading with anyone who may have information which can assist in the investigation and lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively, tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS App. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda joined in the hundreds of tributes streaming in for AKA. "The news of AKA’s passing comes as a shock to us as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police," he said.