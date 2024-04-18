Farm residents severely assaulted in Limpopo during robbery incident where money and their property was stolen

Police in Musina are investigating incidents of house robbery and attempted murder after a robbery at a farm located along the N1 road in the Vhembe District, Limpopo. The incident was confirmed by Provincial Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, and occurred on Tuesday.

According to Brigadier Mashaba, four victims reported that they were asleep in their rooms within the farm compound when they were disturbed by noises outside. A group of suspects, some armed with firearms and wheel spanners, forcefully entered each room, demanding money and cellphones. The assailants made off with four cellphones, a television set, money, and other valuables collectively valued at approximately R30,000, leaving the victims defenceless.

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “The victims were also assaulted with a wheel spanner before the suspects fled the scene. Police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder,” said Mashaba. “The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact investigating officer, Sergeant Rudzani Rambuwani on 076 476 7520, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or share information on My SAPS App.” Mashaba said police investigations are continuing.

In December, IOL reported that a 22-year-old man, Frederick Benjamin Erasmus, was arrested on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly fired several shots at three men who were on his father’s farm in Roossenekal in Limpopo. At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Erasmus handed himself to the police after the shooting incident. The firearm used in the incident was also was confiscated by police.

Mashaba said the arrest came after an incident where three men, accused of theft, were allegedly attacked by Erasmus and his father on the farm. “It is reported that the three male victims were walking on the farm when they saw the owner's bakkie driving towards them at a high speed. The owner who was driving with one passenger, alighted from the vehicle and insulted the victims while accusing them of stealing on his farm,” said Mashaba at the time. “The victims allegedly saw him pull out a firearm and ran towards different directions and shots were allegedly fired in their direction.”