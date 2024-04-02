Farmer arrested for fatally shooting man illegally hunting on his farm

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot, allegedly by a Mpumalanga farmer who suspecting him of illegally hunting on a farm at Bethal. The incident happened on Sunday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The victim who was in the company of his friend was shot inside a certain farm, at about 8am (on Sunday),” he said. According to police information, the victim was suspected of unauthorised hunting on the farm. A 35-year-old man was fatally shot by a Mpumalanga farmer who suspecting him of hunting illegally at a farm at Bethal. File Picture: Phill Magakoe “It is said that several shots were fired, resulting in the victim being shot and killed. Upon arrival in the farm, the lifeless body of the victim was found with injuries but unfortunately, he was certified dead by medical personnel at the scene,” said Mdhluli.

The 48-year-old murder-accused farmer was found at the scene in possession of a firearm suspected to have been used in the fatal shooting. Police said three empty cartridges were also found at the scene. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was in the company of his friend who managed to escape unharmed,” said Mdhluli.

The murder-accused farmer was arrested and is expected to appear before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The farmer’s firearm was seized by police and and will undergo ballistic testing. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly” condemned an incident.

Manamela has saluted police officers who “swiftly” responded to the fatal shooting, and apprehended the accused killer. Last week, IOL reported that a security guard, identified by police as Wessel Badenhorst, 55, was arrested in Mpumalanga on charges of murder and attempted murder. Badenhorst appeared before the Delmas District Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to April 3 for formal bail application.

“For now, he remains in custody,” Mdhluli said at the time. Police reports indicate that on March 22, at around 11pm, police and emergency medical services personnel were called to a farm situated in Delmas. “Upon arrival, they found a female with gunshot wound(s) as well as a security guard holding a firearm. There were two vehicles at the scene. One of the car’s windscreen was riddled with bullet holes,” said Mdhluli.