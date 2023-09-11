Father attacked in Klerksdorp parking lot fighting for his life in hospital

A 32-year-old man who was viciously assaulted in a Klerksdorp parking lot last week is fighting for his life in hospital. Hilton Pretorius sustained a brain injury during the assault, allegedly at the hands of Wernich Botha. He remains in intensive care.

A second victim, PW Roos, sustained a shoulder injury and a concussion. IOL previously reported that while details around the assault are sketchy at this stage, police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Botha was arrested days later after the incident was reported to police. According to Myburgh, information at police's disposal indicates that Botha allegedly assaulted Pretorius and Roos, 44, in a parking lot at a shopping centre in Doornkruin, Klerksdorp. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Roos was discharged from the hospital.

A Back-a-Buddy page has been started to help with funding for Pretorius's hospital bills. It describes Pretorius as a "beloved father, son, and brother". "Hilton suffered very serious injuries and is currently in intensive care. His skull is cracked, he has bleeding on the brain, and he is being kept under sedation at this time. His medical and legal expenses are astronomical. We ask for any help, if possible, to help the family in this regard," the information on the page reads.