Father says he did not kill three-year-old son with tractor

A British man has denied killing his three-year-old son in a tractor accident. Neil Speakman, 38, of Bury, Greater Manchester, has pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after his son, Albie, who was three, was run over by a small tractor in the summer of 2022, according to Yahoo News.

On July 16, 2022, Albie died due to injuries sustained from a tractor on a farm. Speakman reportedly appeared in the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where he also disputed that as someone who worked for himself, he failed to guarantee Albie’s health and safety to the extent reasonably possible. “Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy. He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be okay, especially the people that he loved,” said his mother around the time of his death.

In a similar case, a man from he UK is accused if killing his son by making him run on a treadmill until he collapsed while berating him, saying that he was, ‘fat.’ According to The Independent, Christopher Gregor, a 31-year-old man is also accused of physically and emotionally abusing his son, Corey Micciolo, aged six. It was reported that the child sustained catastrophic injuries, including a final blow to the heart just hours before his death, which investigators say were caused by his father’s persistent abuse.