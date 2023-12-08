FBI, Scotland Yard investigators roped in to probe murder of KwaZulu-Natal chief whip

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has set up a specialised task team to probe the murder of one of its leaders in KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement on Friday, the DA's Solly Malatsi said the task team will consist of experienced South African detectives with top investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Scotland Yard who have successfully brought the perpetrators of political assassinations to justice worldwide.

uMngeni Municipality councillor, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down at his home on Tuesday night. "The task force will use cutting-edge forensics and technology to identify the assassins who pulled the triggers. However, the main focus of the investigation is to identify their cowardly masters who gave the instructions to murder Councillor Ndlovu and to bring them to justice," he said. Malatsi added that the task force will bring charges based on compelling evidence with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in South Africa and with the International Criminal Court (ICC) where there is a clear precedent to prosecute the perpetrators of pre-election violence for crimes against humanity.

The DA said it will request an international tribunal to be established to prosecute the cowardly masters of the assassins. "The murder of Councillor Ndlovu is not an isolated incident, but part of a deliberate and ongoing campaign of terror to target and murder honest officials who have the courage to oppose criminals who prey on communities," Malatsi said. The party has offered up a R200,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.