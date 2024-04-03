Five CIT robbery suspects shot dead during gun battle with Mpumalanga police

Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun battle with Mpumalanga police on Wednesday. The shoot-out took place in Tasbet Park, Witbank.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said police received information that cash-in-transit robbery suspects were driving to Mpumalanga, and more information came in about an attempted robbery that had just occurred in Witbank. “The team followed the suspects to a safe house at Tasbet Park. While approaching the house, the suspects who were already dispersing, driving in a Toyota Quantum, saw the police and started shooting. “Police and private security officers retaliated and five suspects were declared dead in the scene, eight others were arrested while about nine managed to flee the scene,” said Masondo.

Masondo added that police recovered five different rifles as well as two pistols and four vehicles. He said three vehicles were hijacked in different areas in Gauteng, a Mazda CX5 had a case in Jeppe, an Audi Q5 was stolen in Yeoville and a Haval was taken in Rabie Ridge. Another Mazda CX5 with a tampered engine number.

“The suspects will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of prohibited and unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as with CIT-related offences,” added Masondo. In another incident, nine suspected criminals were shot and killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, Durban on Wednesday morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were among a group of 11 people who have been on the police’s radar for serious and violent crimes.

The suspects were also being sought in connection with a case of rape where they allegedly gang-raped a girl and made her mother watch the ordeal during a house robbery,” Netshiunda said. “They were also on police's radar for serious and violent crimes in the area.” Netshiunda said the shoot-out happened after police intelligence uncovered that the suspects were plotting to execute a hit on someone.

“Three firearms have so far been found in possession of the suspects and a search is still ongoing.” He said a manhunt for two outstanding suspects was under way. [email protected]