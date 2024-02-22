Two suspected CIT robbers killed hours after Durban robbery where a bystander was shot

Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun-battle with KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson in KZN, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police, together with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), were investigating a cross-pavement cash-in-transit robbery that happened earlier.

“It is alleged a security guard was accosted by at least three suspects who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and his service firearm when he was walking out of a store in Isipingo where he had just collected the money.

“Before fleeing from the scene, the suspects fired shots randomly and a woman was shot and injured.”