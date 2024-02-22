Two suspected CIT robbers killed hours after Durban robbery where a bystander was shot

Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun-battle with KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday night.
The shootout took place in U Section in uMlazi.
Police spokesperson in KZN, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police, together with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), were investigating a cross-pavement cash-in-transit robbery that happened earlier.
“It is alleged a security guard was accosted by at least three suspects who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and his service firearm when he was walking out of a store in Isipingo where he had just collected the money.
“Before fleeing from the scene, the suspects fired shots randomly and a woman was shot and injured.”
Netshiunda said swift investigations by the police led the tracking team to a house in uMlazi where two suspects were cornered in the house.
“The suspects opened fire at the police, sparking a shootout.
“Two suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout and two firearms were found in their possession. No police officer was injured during the shootout.”
Netshiunda said two other suspects escaped and a manhunt for them is under way.
With regard to the woman that was shot, ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Isipingo area on Wednesday just after 11am.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson they were informed that a robbery had taken place and a bystander was shot in both her legs.
“The patient was stabilised on scene before being rushed to hospital for further care.”
