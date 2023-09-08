Five men and a woman arrested for allegedly selling drugs to school kids, found with 10 kg of dagga

Six people, five men and a woman, aged between 21 and 26, have been arrested in Limpopo for possession of "a large quantity" of dagga and illicit cigarettes. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, said the six were arrested on Thursday during an operation.

"The operation was activated after intelligence was gathered by members of the illegal mining task team about a syndicate allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren in Riba Cross village," Ledwaba narrated. "The information was operationalised and six suspects were arrested and 10 kilograms of dagga and illicit cigarettes were seized." Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the collaborative effort that resulted in the arrest of the six.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Tubatse Magistrate's Court on an unspecified date, and they will be individually facing charges of possession and dealing in dagga and illicit cigarettes. Earlier on Friday, IOL reported that a 26-year-old Nigerian national was arrested by police in Limpopo for allegedly dealing in drugs. The detained man was on Friday expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, facing charges of possession of drugs.

The alleged drug dealer was arrested by members of the Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday, according to Ledwaba. "The suspect was arrested at a park in Polokwane following a tip-off. "He was spotted in a parked motor vehicle, a Hyundai i10 white in colour, selling drugs in the park. He was found in possession of crystal meth, kat (methcathinone), and heroin estimated to have a street value of R50,000," said Ledwaba.