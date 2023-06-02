Former attorney wanted for multimillion-rand fraud arrested by Interpol in Paarl

Durban – A 55-year-old former attorney who was wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) was arrested in Paarl. According to the police, the suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering

National SAPS spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said it was alleged that during 2020, the complainants had mandated the services of the suspect, unaware that he had been suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016. He was struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022. “It was established that suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by the Paarl Magistrate’s Court in 2022,” Mogale said. “It is further alleged that the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3 million be deposited into his trust account and the complainant deposited R280 000 into the same bank account for legal services.”

The man is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Friday. During his arrest by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and Interpol, the man’s cellphone and laptop were confiscated for further investigation. In January this year Interpol released it’s updated red notice and seven South Africans topped the list.