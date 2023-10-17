Former board chairperson of North West nursing home who stole more than R1 million ordered to pay back the money

A former old age home chairperson in Mahikeng was sentenced for fraud and ordered to pay back the R1.2 million in funds belonging to the old age home transferred to his wife’s business. Eugene Klinck, 56, former board chairperson of Rotarus Old Age Home in Mahikeng, was sentenced to six years imprisonment on seven counts of theft when he appeared before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court alongside his wife, Elzaam Irm Klinck, 50.

This follows an investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority, which revealed that Klinck misled the shareholders of Rotarus Old Age Home by claiming that he had paid for construction work done by KG Building Consultants and Engineers. “Whereas he had transferred the funds from the Rotarus Old Age Home account into the business account of Simunye Funeral Service Pty Ltd, the company he co-directed with his wife,” said Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse. “The couple was arrested in April 2022 and released on bail. They made a series of court appearances until their conviction and sentencing on Friday, October 13,” Malwetse said.

Malwetse further added that charges against Elzaan Irm Klinck were withdrawn; however, Eugene Klinck was sentenced to six years imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years, on condition that he was not convicted of theft or fraud during the period of suspension. “He has been ordered to pay the complainant an amount of R1,260,000 in instalments,” Malwetse said. Meanwhile, the North West Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Patrick Mbotho, and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, lauded the investigation and prosecution teams for their collaboration towards ensuring that the accused face the full might of the law.