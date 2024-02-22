Former Durban radio jock accused of mom’s murder makes U-turn on bail decision

However, at his last court appearance this week at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, he indicated his wish to apply for bail. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the matter was remanded to February 28 for bail consideration. "Kerr had previously abandoned his application for bail but looks as if he intends to now apply," she told IOL.

Kerr, a former radio host on the community radio station, Durban Youth Radio, was arrested after Dawn's body was found in a room, on a property Kerr was staying at in Hazelmere, on the KZN north coast. IOL reported that residents became suspicious after not seeing Dawn and Kerr claimed that his mother died of natural causes. However, according to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, residents suspected the woman was dead because of a pungent smell emanating from the room.

He said when Rusa officers spoke to Kerr who offered different versions about his mother’s death. Kerr reportedly said he decided to give her a bath and claimed that she refused and turned violent. He claimed that he pushed her, and she fell to the ground and suffered head injuries. He was arrested and charged.