KZN man accused of mom’s murder remains behind bars

A 32-year-old man accused of killing his elderly mother and allegedly living with her corpse for three nights, will find out next week if he will be granted bail. Andy Kerr was arrested on Friday last week after community members raised the alarm when he was reportedly evasive about his mother’s whereabouts.

“Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) paramedics entered a room and discovered the decomposing body of 72-year-old Dawn Kerr on a bed in their rented communal housing. Her son initially informed first responders that she died due to natural causes,” said Rusa’s Prem Balram. It is alleged that Andy had been renting a room at the Hazelmere property, and according to Balram, residents suspected the woman was dead because of a pungent smell emanating from the room. Balram said Kerr gave different versions of the events leading up to his mother's death.

“He told us that he decided to bathe her, and she refused. He alleged that she turned violent, and in a moment of anger, he pushed her. The woman fell to the ground and suffered head injuries. He dressed her and placed her on the bed before cleaning the blood from the bathroom,” Balram said. He added that Kerr told officers that when he returned, he found his mother dead. "He did not advise anyone of her demise and stayed in the room with her partially decomposing body for the following three nights. During the day, he would leave and return in the afternoon,“ Balram said.