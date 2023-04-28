Former Eskom financial manager found guilty of fraud, ordered to pay back the money

Pretoria - A former Eskom finance manager at Kriel Power Station finance manager, Sifiso Masina, has been convicted of fraud and theft of over R500 000. Masina, 42, appeared at the Kriel regional court on Tuesday where was sentenced to eight years, and suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of the same crime during the period of suspension.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the conviction and sentence were a result of investigations into payments Masina made in during May 2011 and February 2012 to two companies linked to him. “The suspect who was a finance manager at Eskom Kriel Power made payments to the two companies, Mandlenkosi logistics and Lusthala Supply & Transport without rendering any service to Eskom. “The companies, Mandlenkosi logistics which during investigation, it was discovered that it belonged to Masina and Lusthala Supply & Transport belonged to the Masina’s mother. Both companies received payments from Eskom without rendering any services,” said Sekgotodi.

She added that the payments were facilitated by Masina which led Eskom to suffer a loss of R513 830. Masina was declared unfit to possess a firearm and was further ordered to pay back the money he stole from Eskom. In another matter, a former attorney in Cape Town has been granted bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where she faces a number of charges including fraud.

Zeenat Mohamed, 41, who has since been struck from the roll of attorneys on March 15, 2023, has been charged with fraud, forgery, uttering alternatively theft and money laundering. According to the spokesperson for the Hawks in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, Mohamed was practising as an attorney and conveyancer at the time of the alleged crimes. “It is reported that whilst Mohamed was practising as an attorney and conveyancer, the accused misappropriated trust funds to the amount of over R6.6 million that was intended for settling two immovable property transactions between May 2020 and August 2021,” Hani said.