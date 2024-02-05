Former football player Thandani Ntshumayelo in court for assault

Former football player Thandani Ntshumayelo appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, Ntshumayelo’s girlfriend, who laid a complaint against him, said they were with his friends at his home on Friday when a fight between him and one of his friends ensued.

She tried to intervene in an attempt to calm him. “Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive to her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges he then pushed her to the ground,” Mjonondwane said. Ntshumayelo was released on R1,000 bail and the case was postponed to April 4 for further investigation.

In a similar incident, in June 2023, former Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch was found guilty of ‘assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. His former girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. After noticing that it was getting late, she said she messaged him to return her car keys.

On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue. “The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses,” said the NPA at the time. The now Mamelodi Sundowns player was ordered to pay R100 000 to a gender-based violence group called People Opposing Women Abuse.