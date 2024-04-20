Former Home Affairs official jailed to 14 years for birth certificate fraud

Former Department of Home Affairs official Mdunwazi Ngwenyama was convicted and sentenced to 14 years direct imprisonment for corruption by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. The 47-year-old registered and issued a bogus birth certificate in December 2021 for someone who did not exist in the Department of Home Affairs’ system at the time.

“He handed the document to Peter Baloyi,38,who was acting as an intermediary and, in exchange, received R1,000. The investigation revealed that the certificate was to be handed to a Zimbabwean National,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) were informed and their investigation led to the arrest of Ngwenyama and Baloyi on December 8,2021. Baloyi was apprehended in the Malamulele neighbourhood, and Ngwenyama was nabbed while on duty at the Malamulele Home Affairs Office.

The men appeared in Malamulele District Court and were released on R1,000 bail. This week Ngwenyama was sentenced to eight years for corruption and six years for fraud. In September,2023 Baloyi pleaded guilty in Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was sentenced to five years in prison and/or an R6,000 fine.