Cape Town – A former cashier from a well-known retailer has appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in the Eastern Cape on a charge of theft. Khululekani Koyana, 36, is alleged to have stolen more than R360 000 from his employer, Jumbo Cash and Carry.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Koyana was arrested on Monday, May 29, by members of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Mthatha. He is alleged to have perpetrated his crimes from March 2022 until October 2022. “In February 2023, the management of Jumbo Cash and Carry lodged a complaint against Koyana alleging that when Koyana was employed as a cashier during March 2022 and October 2022, he unlawfully and intentionally created fraudulent credit notes which he redeemed for cash for his personal benefit.

“It is further alleged that he also used the manager’s card and password to authorise the fictitious transactions on the system without authority. “Investigations ensued and confirmed that Jumbo suffered a total prejudice of more R360 000,” Mgolodela said. Koyana was formally charged in court on the same day as his arrest.

The matter has been postponed until June 7. In a separate incident last month, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape for allegedly stealing from a chain retail store in Elsies River in the Western Cape. It is alleged in March, the suspect allegedly managed to access the keys to the store’s safe and stole a large amount of cash.