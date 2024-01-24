Former municipal manager Aubrey Baartman sentenced for not following ‘correct tender procedures’ in R80 million deal

Aubrey Baartman, the former municipal manager of Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape has been sentenced for his part in an R80 million tender deal. The 64-year-old, who is a former Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) provincial leader, was sentenced to three years correctional supervision in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court this week.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) said Baartman was found guilty for contravention of Municipal Finance Management Act in June 2023. Explaining the details of the case, provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said Baartman and three other co-conspirators were arrested following allegations of fraud that took place in June 2013. Baartman was accused of awarding a tender for supplying paver bricks and kerbs worth R79,966,559.70 without following correct tender procedures.

His three co-accused were acquitted on all charges. Thebe said the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team successfully investigated the matter that was brought before the court in June 2021. The provincial head of Hawks in Northern Cape, Major General Stephen Mabuela congratulated the team for a successful investigation.

In another case, currently in court, the former municipal manager of Mahikeng local municipality in North West province, Henry Smit, has been arrested in connection with the sale R144 million of municipal land. His arrest and court appearance relate to the unlawful sale of municipal land to the value of R144 million without council approval and further ignoring the competitive bidding process. He is out on R150,000 bail.