Former Post Office branch manager in court for alleged fraud of more than R1.2m

Johannesburg - A 37-year-old former branch manager of the Post Office in Delareyville appeared in court for the alleged fraud of over R1.2 million after gaining access to the Post Office payment system as well as the payment system for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraudulently. Reginah Kefilwe Tshabalala, 37, reportedly pretended to be processing payments and transfers on behalf of clients and beneficiaries of both the Post Office and Sassa. Meanwhile, she would allegedly transfer a portion, or at times all the money from various accounts into two of her Post Office accounts.

Tshabalala, who has been charged with 68 counts of fraud and 68 of money laundering, amounting to over R1.2 million, appeared at the Delareyville Magistrates court on Friday following her arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: “She was granted R10 000 bail, and her case will be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.” Mamothame added, “She was ordered not to interfere with the witnesses, surrender her passport, report to the nearest police station every Monday between 06h00 and 18h00 and report to the investigating officer should she wish to leave the magisterial district of Delareyville.”