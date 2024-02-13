Former SAPS station commander arrested after liquor seized during Covid-19 lockdown, vanishes

A 52-year-old former South African Police Services (SAPS) station commander was arrested on allegations of theft. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) arrested Nomaindia Mali, a former station commander at Qhasa Police Station, last week.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba the incident took place in 2020 when the country was in a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is reported that Mali allegedly visited the premises of a complainant at Emakhuzeni liquor store in Mphetshwa location in Mbizana,” Fumba said. “She allegedly identified herself as the Station Commander and apparently questioned the complainant about the liquor found on the premises,” he said.

“It is further allegedly that despite an explanation provided by the complainant that the liquor was not for sale but for customers of a Bed and Breakfast business, Mali allegedly orchestrated the seizure of the alcohol and instructed a second police vehicle from her station to come and allegedly load all the liquor.” Fumba said that during the journey back to the Qhasa Police Station it was reported that Mali's vehicle that was containing a significant quantity of liquor mysteriously vanished and allegedly arrived late empty-handed. “The matter was then referred to the Hawks for further probing,” Fumba said.

“Upon following an investigation a warrant of arrest was issued leading to Mali's arrest at Mbizana Police Station.” She appeared in the Flagstafff Regional Court and was released on a warning. The matter will return to court on April 30.