Former Sedibeng Water CEO, CFO, and company director in court for fraud, money laundering

Two former employees of Sedibeng Water and a company director appeared in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on multiple charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The former Chief Executive Officer of Sedibeng Water, Rumbuluwani Tradewin Takalani, 64, former Chief Financial Officer of Sedibeng Water, Mpinane Anastacia Shasha, 54, and the director of Global Water Treatment Solution, Jappi Sera Madigage, 49, were arrested on Monday, November 27.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti said the trio were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Welkom. The trio made their first court appearance on the same day. During 2019, a case was registered at the Bothaville police station after a member of the board from Sedibeng Water received an anonymous tip-off about activities of fraud, corruption, irregular appointments of service providers and the demand of a 10% benefit from service providers by some of the Sedibeng Water officials.

“One of the service providers was Global Water Treatment Solution, supplying water purification chemicals to Sedibeng Water on a rotational basis with other service providers,” Matoti said. “Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a tender was advertised and the Global Water Treatment Solution was irregularly appointed and awarded the tender. Takalani and the former manager of Shared Services at Sedibeng Water, who is now deceased, had a corrupt relationship with Madigage and his company. “Because of the fraudulent activities, Sedibeng Water was prejudiced and suffered a loss of R129 million,” Matoti said.