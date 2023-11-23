Ex-police captain, who helped secure Dina Rodriguez’s conviction, found guilty on various charges

Cape Town - The former police captain who helped secure the conviction of child killer Dina Rodriguez was found guilty on various charges, including corruption, in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court this week. More than 10 years after she was busted for allegedly selling police uniforms, stealing exhibits and other crimes, Esmerelda Bailey could soon end up in jail alongside the criminals she has busted over the years.

The former Hawks detective was catapulted into the spotlight several years ago when Rodriguez, along with her co-accused, went on trial for the murder of 6-month-old Jordan-Leigh Norton. Rodriguez was found guilty of masterminding the murder of baby Jordan-Leigh, who was killed inside her home in Lansdowne on June 15, 2005. Rodriguez hired men, who pretended to be from a courier company, and offered them R10 000 to carry out the murder. In December 2011 the Hawks swooped in on Bailey’s home in Brooklyn as she was busted in an undercover sting operation.

At the time, the Hawks revealed that she allegedly sold police uniforms and ammunition to Waleed Hendricks. Former Hawks spokesperson McIntosh Polela said an agent allegedly bought unlicensed ammunition from Hendricks for R4000 and Hendricks then allegedly pointed out Bailey as the person who supplied him with the ammunition. Polela said when the police arrived at Bailey’s flat in Brooklyn, two known Kensington gangsters were there. Bailey was released on R10000 bail.