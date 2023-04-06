Four foreign nationals accused of killing Mpumalanga cop appear in court

Pretoria - Four foreign nationals accused of shooting two police officers and killing one, appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court on Thursday. Paulino Ticha Quembo, 33, Nelson Mudavanhu, 34 , Lawrence Simango, 34, and Dennis Spencer Chipenza, 35, are accused of killing Sergeant Simon Mbonani, 43, and seriously wounding Sergeant Sthembiso Magubane, 43.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the incident took place on Monday. She said it was alleged that in the early hours of Monday, the suspects entered one of the mines near the M4 and pointed firearms at the security on duty before making off with a full diesel tanker. “It is further alleged that on the same day, a member from crime intelligence Middleburg received a tip-off from an informer regarding the robbery.

“The member contacted his colleague from Middleburg detective services, and they drove together in a state vehicle, patrolling the Stofberg Road as directed by the source,“ she said. According to Sekgotodi, the officers came across a yellow diesel bowser truck matching the description and made a U-turn, and stopped it. Three men got out of the truck and allegedly started shooting at the officers.

She said police recovered three pistols with 25 rounds ammunition and five cellphones at the scene. The Hawks arrested the suspects in KwaMhlanga and Middleburg in follow-up operations on Wednesday. The matter was postponed until April 13 for further investigation and for the appointment of legal representatives.