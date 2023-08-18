Four suspects are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday, in connection with an attempted kidnapping, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said. The four suspects were allegedly planning to carry out a kidnapping at Kidd’s Beach in the Eastern Cape when they were arrested.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said they received information about four suspects who were planning to kidnap a victim around the Kidd’s Beach area on Wednesday. “They were reported to be driving a blue VW Polo with a specified registration number. Three of the suspects were reported to be armed with firearms.” She said at around 6pm, the said vehicle was spotted and stopped at Kidd’s Beach.

“Upon searching the vehicle the occupants were found in possession of three 9mm firearms with serial numbers filed off and 9mm ammunition,” she said. “The suspects were apprehended on the spot and the exhibits seized.” The provincial head Major General Mboiki Ngwenya expressed his optimism for a breakthrough in the scourge of kidnapping.

The suspects aged between 29 and 40 were arrested and charged with charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. In March, the Hawks arrested an Eastern Cape businessman allegedly linked to a string of kidnappings. A 34-year-old suspect being sought by the Eastern Cape Kidnapping Task Team was tracked and traced to Cape Town.