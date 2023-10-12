Four men charged with murder of Musgrave woman at upmarket apartment to apply for bail

Four men — charged with the murder of a Musgrave woman at an upmarket apartment earlier this month — are expected to appear in the Durban High Court on Thursday. The suspects, aged between 21 and 36, have been charged with the murder of Munira Mohideen and are expected to make a formal bail application.

The 66-year-old was brutally stabbed in her residential complex on Musgrave Road, on the morning of October 2. It is alleged Mohideen was near the entrance of the flat when she was accosted by knife-wielding suspects who stabbed her in her upper chest, piercing a vital organ. It is alleged she went back into her apartment but died on the scene soon after.

Less than 24 hours after the murder, an intelligence-driven police operation resulted in the arrest of the suspects in KwaMakhutha, near Amanzimtoti on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the vehicle that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime was also recovered and seized. “Police also found blood-stained clothes in possession of the suspects.”