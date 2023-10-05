Four arrested following woman’s bloody murder at plush Musgrave complex

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Musgrave woman. Sixty-six-year-old Munira Mohideen was stabbed several times at an upmarket complex in Durban's leafy Musgrave suburb on Monday morning, just after 7am.

IOL previously reported that Mohideen had been standing at the entrance of the property when she was accosted by knife-wielding suspects who stabbed her in the upper chest, piercing a vital organ. Mohideen reportedly managed to stumble back into her apartment and died just minutes later. Her dad was in her flat when the attack occurred. Magma Security's Shaheen Suleiman said Magma Security and Investigations, in conjunction with SAPS Berea, the SAPS eThekwini District Trio Tracking Team, and SAPS Durban Crime Intelligence, worked tirelessly to follow up on credible leads.

“The suspects’ vehicle, which was used at the scene of the crime, was identified,” he said. He said further investigations led to the arrest of one suspect and then three more, all within 24 hours of the murder. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda added that the vehicle was seized and police found blood-stained clothing in the suspects' possession.