Not quite in the clear: Police say Bluff Tazz driver may have a case to answer

A woman who drove over an alleged bag thief last week could still face charges.
Speaking to IOL, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said if investigations suggest that the motorist has a case to answer to, due processes will be followed.
Netshiunda declined to comment further, adding that police did not want to pre-empt the outcome of an ongoing investigation.
The woman, who has since been identified as Bluff resident Sandy-Lee Ward, was seen ramming into the man who allegedly stole her handbag just minutes before.
IOL reported that Lee had been driving her Toyota Tazz towards a boom gate at a Bluff shopping centre when two men walked up to her car, opened the door, grabbed her bag and fled.
In a second CCTV video from a nearby petrol station, a suspect is seen running towards the road and the woman runs him over. Police confirmed that the suspect has since been arrested.
Ward has since been hailed a hero for her act.
In a video post that’s gone viral on social media, Ward said she had her driver's licence, house keys, her ID and bank card inside her bag. She said she just wanted to get her bag back.