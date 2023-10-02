Not quite in the clear: Police say Bluff Tazz driver may have a case to answer

A woman who drove over an alleged bag thief last week could still face charges. Speaking to IOL, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said if investigations suggest that the motorist has a case to answer to, due processes will be followed.

Netshiunda declined to comment further, adding that police did not want to pre-empt the outcome of an ongoing investigation. The woman, who has since been identified as Bluff resident Sandy-Lee Ward, was seen ramming into the man who allegedly stole her handbag just minutes before. IOL reported that Lee had been driving her Toyota Tazz towards a boom gate at a Bluff shopping centre when two men walked up to her car, opened the door, grabbed her bag and fled.