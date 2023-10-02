Woman stabbed to death at upmarket apartment in Musgrave, Durban

The incident took place at a plush residential complex on Musgrave Road at around 7am.

The woman was allegedly stabbed several times by suspects who gained access into the property.

It is alleged the woman was near the entrance of the flat when she was accosted by knife-wielding suspects who stabbed her in her upper chest, piercing a vital organ.

It is alleged she went back into her apartment but died on scene. Her husband had been asleep at the time.