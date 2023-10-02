Woman stabbed to death at upmarket apartment in Musgrave, Durban

A woman was brutally killed in Musgrave, Durban on Monday morning.
The incident took place at a plush residential complex on Musgrave Road at around 7am.
The woman was allegedly stabbed several times by suspects who gained access into the property.
It is alleged the woman was near the entrance of the flat when she was accosted by knife-wielding suspects who stabbed her in her upper chest, piercing a vital organ.
It is alleged she went back into her apartment but died on scene. Her husband had been asleep at the time.
According to a real estate listing the three-bedroom simplex/apartment ranges in the region of R4,5 million and boasts panaromic views of the city.
It’s security details include closed circuit TV, 24-hour access control, electric fencing, and street patrol.
Not long ago, a woman was brutally assaulted during an apparent robbery outside a bakery also on Musgrave Road.
In a video that since gone viral the woman is seen exiting Country Bake and is confronted by someone who tries to grab her cellphone.
The two tussle and the woman is violently thrown on the floor.
Patrons from the coffee shop scurry to her assistance but the man flees in a get-away car.
IOL News