Four people accused of killing Northern Cape farming family to spend Christmas in jail

The trial against four people accused of kidnapping and killing an elderly Northern Cape couple and their daughter, will resume next year. Donald Seolesang, Tshepo Visagie, Kgomotso Mpumlwana and Tshepaone Melato face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

It is alleged that the accused kidnapped Danie Brand, 83, his 73-year-old wife Breggie and their 54-year-old daughter Elzabie in July 2020. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said their bodies were found three days later. The court heard how the accused allegedly travelled from one village to the next to wash the family's blood-stained car.

“The court also heard how the accused allegedly sold the victims' laptop, and how the accused allegedly drove from one destination to another, with the victims' car without a worry about what they had done,” NPA spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. He said during their numerous court appearances, Mpumlwane applied for bail in the Hartswater District Court, and the prosecution successfully opposed the bail application. The other accused abandoned their bail applications. Senokoatsane explained that the State closed its case and the defence was expected to start questioning Seolesang.