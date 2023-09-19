Freedom: Cash-in-transit heist-accused cop denied bail, takes fight to High Court and wins

Mbombela traffic official, Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview, has been released on bail by the High Court in Mpumalanga after she appealed. Nyalunga, 29, was last month denied bail by the White River Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, after she was alleged linked to a botched cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in July.

Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa said the superior court found that there are exceptional circumstances which warrant Nyalunga’s release on bail. “The court found that there are exceptional circumstances which permit for the accused (Nyalunga) to be released on bail. It (the court) took into consideration that the accused has no previous convictions, no pending cases, and that she is not a flight risk,” said Nyuswa. Mbombela traffic officer, Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga. Picture: X/CrimeInSA “The High Court set aside the district magistrate’s decision of denying the accused bail and substituted it with the following order: bail was granted in the amount of R5,000 on the following conditions - that the accused shall attend all court appearances until the finalisation of the trial and that the accused shall not contact, communicate, interfere or intimidate any of the State witnesses.”

She said that going forward, the NPA would work closely with the police to ensure that the investigation was finalised. Previously, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Nyalunga was arrested after being linked to the cash heist which happened on July 27. A Fidelity vehicle that was attacked during the failed heist. Picture: Hawks “It is alleged that on Thursday, July 27, at about 1.30pm an armoured vehicle of Fidelity security company was travelling from White River to Hazyview, escorted by a TSU (security) vehicle,” said Sekgotodi at the time.

“At the White River/Hazyview junction, as the armoured vehicle turned right into Hazyview, it was rammed by a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan.” The Fidelity vehicle transporting money was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Picture: Hawks The assailants “immediately” started shooting at the cash-in-transit vehicle, injuring the security guards inside. They were later transported to hospital for medical treatment, Sekgotodi said. “The TSU (security) also arrived and returned fire. According to information the suspects fled with three other sedan vehicles,” said Sekgotodi.

According to the Hawks, a vehicle belonging to Nyalunga was allegedly seen transporting some of the assailants and firearms which were used during the failed heist. “The team of investigators followed up information which led to the arrest of Nyalunga after stolen vehicles which were also seen on the crime scene were found parked in her yard. The vehicles were confiscated and the suspect (Nyalunga) was also arrested,” said Sekgotodi. One of the stolen vehicles which were allegedly found parked in Khanyisile Nyalunga’s yard. Picture: Hawks During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the vehicles recovered at Nyalunga’s house had been reported as stolen.