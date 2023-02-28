Gang violence leaves Westbury residents living in fear: 13 shot in four days

Cape Town - Residents in Westbury, Johannesburg, are living in fear as gang violence erupted in the area after the killing of a gang boss last Thursday. According to reports, 13 people have been shot since Friday.

Of those, two people died. The latest victim, 18, was shot on Monday morning. The teenager was gunned down outside his Westbury home. He was taken to hospital by a member of the public, eNCA reported.

Shootings have been taking place at the weekend and reports indicate eight people were shot on Sunday in separate incidents, mere metres from one another. In one of the incidents, four of the victims are reportedly related to one another. The second incident, which saw a further four people shot, occurred just outside the area, metres from where the other victims were gunned down.

One person has since died. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said resources had been mobilised after several incidents were reported at the weekend in Westbury and Newclare. Sello said 11 people had been shot since Friday.

“According to the information at hand, six separate shooting incidents were reported since Friday night to date, whereby 11 people were injured and two declared dead. “The circumstances surrounding all incidents are still not clear at this stage and police are continuing with investigations. “The police are following up on any information received and one suspect has since been arrested for a case of attempted murder,” Sello said.

The shooting comes after a gang boss was gunned down. On Thursday, Keenan Sheldon Ebrahim, alleged to be the leader of the Fast Guns, was killed in Florida, west of Johannesburg. The shooting is alleged to be in retaliation for his murder.

Residents in the area have been crippled by fear. Last week, residents were informed by their neighbourhood watch groups to remain indoors for their safety. On Friday, schools in the Wespark Cemetery vicinity issued a communication to the parents of their pupils.

It said it was aware of a funeral at Wespark Cemetery, and, with the school being in proximity and a possibility of violence, parents could fetch their children. Residents in the area had called for a heavier police presence in the area to attempt to restore calm. Police are pleading with the community of Westbury and surrounding areas to work with them to ensure those responsible for the shootings are arrested.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or an arrest is requested to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps application which can be downloaded on any smartphone. [email protected]