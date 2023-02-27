Police officer and suspected copper thief wounded in Parys shootout

A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested for attempted murder in Parys after an exchange of fire between suspects and the police. Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said that on Sunday at 1am, the Fezile Dabi District trio task team and District Operational Command Centre (Docc) members received information about the theft of copper cable at King Street, Parys.

“On their arrival at the scene, the members noticed one suspect armed with a rifle and he started to shoot at the police.” Police retaliated and four suspects ran away, Rani said. She said Sergeant Morena Semase was wounded on the right shoulder and was taken to hospital.

One suspect was also wounded. “He was taken to Parys Hospital for medical treatment and later detained,” Rani said. She said the suspect would appear before the Parys Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on the charges of attempted murder and for being in the country without documentation.

