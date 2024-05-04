German man arrested as SAPS foils trafficking of Madagascan women to Croatia via OR Tambo International Airport

A German national, Joachim Will, aged 56, appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of trafficking in persons and fraud. Will was arrested on Tuesday by a joint police team led by the West Rand Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, working together with Interpol, the crime intelligence unit and Gauteng’s provincial border policing.

“Two Madagascan women aged 32 and 29, accompanied by the suspect (Will) were intercepted by Border Management Authority (BMA) as they attempted to board a flight to Croatia on 19 April 2024. Upon inspection, it was revealed that they were in possession of fraudulent Italian passports and were arrested,” said Colonel Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. Further investigations by the Hawks uncovered that Will, who was accompanying the two women, had recruited them through a dating site in Madagascar. German national, Joachim Will, was remanded in custody by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court when he appeared on charges of trafficking in persons and fraud. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers “He allegedly lured the duo, promising them employment in Croatia with a lucrative monthly salary,” said Nkwalase.

“Moreover, he facilitated their travel to South Africa, where they met and (Will) reportedly provided them with fraudulent Italian passports for their travel from South Africa to Croatia. In light of these developments, other role players were activated to ensure that the victims are transferred to a place of safety.” The Hawks said a “disruptive” operation was conducted by a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team, resulting in the arrest of Will. The case against him was postponed to Friday next week, for formal bail application.

Meanwhile, national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has commended the “diligent work” of the multi-disciplinary law enforcement team. National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lt-General Godfrey Lebeya. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers “The coordinated efforts of our team members have been instrumental in swiftly preventing our county from being used to commit crime as a transit venue. We remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice for the victims of trafficking in persons is restored,” said Lebeya. Last year, IOL reported that police in Gauteng arrested three individuals suspected of human trafficking, and rescued three Thai women who were being held for sexual exploitation in a house in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria.