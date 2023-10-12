A Ghanaian national was sentenced for possession of copper cables with an estimated value of R280,000, which were positively identified as belonging to Transnet in the Free State. Alex Tweneboa, 37, appeared before the Kroonstad Regional Court on October 6, where he was sentenced for illegal possession of non-ferrous metals.

It is alleged that on January 5, 2022, Tweneboa received a surprise visit from members of the Serious Organised Crime at his business site. This was after they had received information that he was operating a scrap yard. “They had successfully secured a search and seizure warrant, which they executed with the local police," said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli. "They were searching around the premises when they discovered copper cables hidden on the roof," Mohobeleli said.

Mohobeleli further added that the non-ferrous metal, which was positively identified as belonging to Transnet, was estimated at about R280,000. "He was immediately arrested and later released on R2,000 bail. The accused was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, suspended for five years," Mohobeleli said. In another incident in the Northern Cape, the Port Nolloth Regional Court convicted and sentenced Philemon Hermanus, 39, to 12 years of direct imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure.

His sentencing emanates from an incident that took place on May 31, 2022, when members of Port Nolloth SAPS received a complaint from a concerned member of the community residing in Nollothville, Port Nolloth. It is alleged that the complaint complained about a disturbing noise near a Telkom line. "Members attached to Visible Policing, Port Nolloth, immediately attended to the complaint," police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane said.

"The members found a stepladder and an axe near a Telkom pole and saw a person running away. "They chased and apprehended a male suspect who later became known to the members as Philemon Hermanus," Shemane said. Shemane further added that the suspect was originally arrested and detained for theft of copper cables; however, Constable Rogerio Esau secured an additional charge of tampering with essential infrastructure.