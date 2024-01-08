Girl, 13, stabbed several times and robbed of cellphone, younger brother left traumatised

A Pietermaritzburg teenager was stabbed several times on Monday and robbed of her cellphone. The incident took place at around 1pm in Willowton.

Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services group director, Colin David, said they responded to reports of a stabbing incident in the Willowton area. “Mi7 Advanced Life Support teams were sent to the scene where they found a 13-year-old girl with several stab wounds — more than a dozen — all over her upper body. “It is believed the teenager and her 11-year-old brother were walking together when they were confronted by a man who demanded their valuables.

“He then proceeded to stab her, running off with her cellphone and leaving her younger brother severely traumatised.” The brother was not injured. David said both patients were stabilised before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Mi7 Armed Response Teams are currently searching for the assailant, and further investigations are under way. We wish both children a successful recovery,” concluded David. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been approached for comment. In another incident, in July last year, an uMhlanga call centre agent was stabbed and killed for his cellphone.