uMhlanga call centre agent stabbed to death while waiting for his transport, robbed of his cellphone

An uMhlanga call centre agent in his 20s was brutally stabbed and killed while waiting for his transport. The incident took place on the N2 pedestrian bridge near uMhlanga on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was robbed of his cellphone. It further alleged that the man was stabbed in his chest by the robbers, and paramedics declared him dead on scene. Russel Meiring, a spokesperson for ER 24, said the man was stabbed and killed while waiting for his transport.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just before 8pm to find a man laying on the pavement, surrounded by a number of his relatives. “Medics quickly assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to the stab wound to his chest. “Nothing more could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” he said.

Meiring said the exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. A case of murder and robbery has been opened for investigation at Durban North SAPS. Earlier this week, a woman was charged with the murder of her 62-year-old mother.