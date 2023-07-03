A man was killed in the Glenwood, Durban area on Friday night following an alleged domestic dispute with his partner. The incident took place in Esther Roberts Road at around 5.30pm.

According to reports, a couple had a domestic dispute over a text message that was found on the man’s phone. It is further alleged that the couple began assaulting each other, with the woman allegedly using a kitchen knife that she had been cooking with, while the man used a plastic pipe and a mop. It is further alleged the woman ran out of her house and the victim followed her which led to the stabbing.

The man sustained a stab wound to his neck and died at King Edward Hospital later that same evening. The woman, 33, handed herself over to police and a case of murder was opened. The SAPS have been approached for comment regarding the woman’s court appearance.

In another incident, on Valentine’s Day this year, a man allegedly strangled his wife and then drowned her in their swimming pool in Jameson Crescent in Umbilo. At the time of the incident, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Umbilo police were investigating a murder case following an incident where a woman and man were found floating in the pool at their home in Jameson Crescent in Umbilo. “The woman was confirmed dead at the scene, while the man was taken to hospital for medical attention and remains under police guard,” Gwala said at the time.