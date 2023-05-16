Husband who allegedly shot his wife outside a Durban school arrested in Pietermaritzburg

Durban – A Durban man who allegedly shot his wife outside a school on Monday, was arrested shortly after the incident. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports indicated that the woman was walking on Lawrence Drive in Berea West when the suspect attempted to run her over with his vehicle.

The incident took place just after 2pm. “It was further reported that having failed to hit her with a car, the suspect alighted from his vehicle and fired several shots at the victim before speeding off,” he said. “The woman survived the shooting and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.”

Netshiunda said KwaZulu-Natal police responded swiftly and through quick information sharing, the suspect’s vehicle was intercepted in Pietermaritzburg and he was arrested. “He will appear in court soon, facing a charge of attempted murder,” Netshiunda said. According to an incident report, the school staff was alerted to the incident and pressed the panic alarm for help.

Local ambulance service ALS Paramedics (Advanced Life Support Paramedics) said they responded to the shooting. “Advanced Life Support Paramedics took over the care of the patient and found that a female in her sixties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body,” ALS Paramedics said. “She was stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics before she was rushed through in a critical condition to Ahmed Al Kadi Private Hospital where a trauma team was awaiting.”