Monday, May 15, 2023

Manhunt launched for murder suspect who allegedly shot a woman known to him multiple times in Ashburton

Published 1h ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old woman on Wally Hayward Drive in Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night.

Mi7 National Group director Colin David, said the woman was allegedly killed in a dispute with a man known to her.

“At approximately 11:47pm, Mi7 National Group’s Control Room received a message on an Ashburton community group reporting gunshots being fired from the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive. Mi7 Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched, and found members of the community congregating around a vehicle on the same street,” he said.

He said reaction officers found the woman seated in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle.

According to David, Mi7 the control room operators worked quickly to notify the police and medical services, who declared the woman dead on scene.

“It is believed she was shot at least 10 times,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said reports indicated that the woman had been at a party.

“She had an argument with the suspect. It is further reported that the deceased’s brother intervened and drove from the party venue with his sister,” he said.

Netshiunda said as they were driving along Wally Hayward Drive they were allegedly stopped by the suspect who had followed them from behind.

Police confirmed the allegation that the suspect fired several shots at the woman who was sitting on a passenger seat. She sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

He said a manhunt for the suspect was under way.

David said the witness was not injured.

According to David a description of the shooter’s vehicle was circulated, and loaded onto the Mi7 Surveillance Net.

He said police later found the vehicle abandoned.

“We pass our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” said David.

THE MERCURY

SAPSMsunduzi MunicipalityKwaZulu-NatalMurderShootingCrime and courtsDont Look AwayGBVGender-Based Violence

