Man allegedly shoots wife after trying to run her over outside Durban primary school

A Durban woman is recovering in hospital after her husband allegedly tried to drive over her and then shot her on Monday. Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said they were alerted to the shooting after 2pm on Monday.

"Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ALS paramedic services and Mobi Claw responded to the scene of a shooting incident outside a primary school in the Berea West area," he said. Van Reenen said reports from the scene were that a male believed to be her husband, first attempted to run her over with a light-motor vehicle, crashing into a precast concrete fence. He then alighted from his vehicle, drew a pistol and fired several shots at her, striking her, before he fled the scene. He stated that Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise the woman before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the woman, in her 60s, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. Both emergency services stated that police were at the scene and will be investigating further. KZN SAPS have yet to officially comment on the allegations and whether a search was on for the shooter.