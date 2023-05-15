Man alleged to be selling flowers, stealing and re-selling them at a Durban cemetery

Durban — A man suspected of selling, stealing and re-selling flowers at a cemetery was set free after victims refused to open cases. According to information received from Chatsworth Crime Watch, a thief was nabbed at the Shallcross Muslim Cemetery at the weekend.

Chatsworth Crime Watch said that families visiting the Shallcross Muslim Cemetery reported to their most responsive Crime Watch WhatsApp Chat about a thief stealing flowers from graves visited. Members and active security companies, Safe House Security and Blue Security -- Durban, responded immediately. “It was discovered that this guy ‘Nazir’ was stealing flowers from family graves that he sold flowers to at the entrance, on Saturday,” Chatsworth Crime Watch said.

“This thief would wait for those customers/families to leave then steal back the flowers and return the flowers to the bucket for resale. “If his boss returned, he would say -- very few sales (took place) and pocket the day's takings,” Chatsworth Crime Watch said. It also said that families have reported that other items of value have also been stolen from the graves.

Chatsworth Crime Watch added that victims declined to open cases. Chatsworth Crime Watch said that families visiting the Shallcross Muslim Cemetery reported to their most responsive Crime Watch WhatsApp Chat about a thief stealing flowers from graves visited. Picture: Chatsworth Crime Watch Reacting to the incident, this is what Facebook users said: Joann Lepheana said: “How low can they stoop.”

Nathi Sikhakhane said: “I don't understand some people, that's the last place you should think of.” San Moodley said: “No respect for the dead anymore in this insanely crazy world or for the bereaved family members. Just shows how low people will go to feed their criminal minds.” Farida Khan said: “How bad is this … steal from the dead … no respect”