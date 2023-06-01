Man allegedly stabbed to death over headphones

Durban — Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was stabbed to death. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Phoenix police are investigating a stabbing death of a 30-year-old man, on Wednesday, May 31, on Marshall Drive in Mount Edgecombe.

Netshiunda said that the suspect had fled the scene on foot. “The motive for the killing is unknown,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) responded to the incident. Spokesperson Prem Balram said that the man was killed during a dispute over headphones. Balram said that a witness contacted Rusa at about 1.08pm and on arrival, Rusa reaction officers discovered the victim lying on the road with a stab wound to his chest.

“According to the witness, the deceased was attempting to sell a pair of headphones to an individual when an altercation broke out. “The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the male. The witness intervened and disarmed him. The suspect thereafter fled on foot in an unknown direction. Both the suspect and the deceased are believed to be heroin addicts,” Balram added. “It was also alleged that they are known to each other but this could not be immediately confirmed.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last month a man allegedly stabbed his mother to death at their home in Glen Anil in Durban North. At the time of the incident, Netshiunda said that police responded to the scene where a son was alleged to have stabbed his mother to death and injured his sister in Glen Anil. He said that the suspect reportedly also stabbed himself in what could be an attempted suicide.