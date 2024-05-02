Girl, 5, missing since Sunday in the North West

Police in the North West urge members of the community to be on the lookout for a five-year-old girl who went missing at the weekend.
Maletlhogonolo Hlongwane went missing on Sunday, April 28.
The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said at the time of the disappearance the girl was home alone with her sibling in Ventersdorp.
“Police in Ventersdorp are searching for a missing five-year-old girl, Maletlhogonolo Hlongwane who allegedly went missing on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at about 6am. She and another sibling, aged three, were left alone at home in Goedgevonden village, by their parent who allegedly went to a local tavern.
“When the parent arrived back home, Maletlhogonolo was nowhere to be found. A case of child neglect is also under investigation against the parent,” Myburgh said.
An intensive search for the little girl has been conducted around Goedgevonden, but it has not yielded any positive results.
Maletlhogonolo was last seen wearing a red tracksuit top, peach trousers, and no shoes. She is dark in complexion.
“Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in locating Maletlhogonolo Hlongwane, to contact Sergeant Cecilia Batantse or Captain Willem Smit on 060 967 3966 / 082 772 6453 or the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be shared via MySAPS App from your smartphone,” Myburgh said.
In the Western Cape, police are still searching for missing six-year-old Saldanha Bay girl, Joshlin Smith.
Joshlin was last seen on February 19 at about 5pm.
Searches for the missing girl continue.