Girl, 5, missing since Sunday in the North West

Police in the North West urge members of the community to be on the lookout for a five-year-old girl who went missing at the weekend.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said at the time of the disappearance the girl was home alone with her sibling in Ventersdorp.

“Police in Ventersdorp are searching for a missing five-year-old girl, Maletlhogonolo Hlongwane who allegedly went missing on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at about 6am. She and another sibling, aged three, were left alone at home in Goedgevonden village, by their parent who allegedly went to a local tavern.

“When the parent arrived back home, Maletlhogonolo was nowhere to be found. A case of child neglect is also under investigation against the parent,” Myburgh said.