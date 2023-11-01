Gqeberha court dismisses discharge application by Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the prosecution has presented enough evidence against Omotoso , 63, and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, to continue with the trial.

“The court dismissed the accused person’s application for discharge according to Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act and agreed with the prosecution that the alleged irregular actions by the prosecutor, who has since been removed from the trial, could not be said to have rendered the trial unfair,” explained the NPA's Luxolo Tyali.

Omotoso, former leader of the Jesus Dominion International Church with its headquarters in Durban and branches around the country, as well as in Nigeria and in Israel, faces more than 32 charges including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

He is accused of raping and sexually assaulting some of his congregants after they were “recruited” to take part in various activities in the church, with the belief that they would benefit spiritually or improve the quality of their lives.