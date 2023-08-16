Gqeberha man arrested for stealing BMWs and a Ford he had been repairing

A 27-year-old Gqeberha man who allegedly stole three vehicles that were handed to him to repair, has been arrested, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday. Abdul Yusuf, 27, of Kabega Park was arrested after allegedly evading police for seven months.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that between June 2022 and December 2022, two BMWs and a Ford Focus were given to Yusuf for repairs by their owners. “To date, the two BMW’s are missing, while the Ford Focus was recovered by police in Wells Estate on Sunday, August 13,” she said. Yusuf was arrested on August 10 at business premises in Green Street in North End.

Naidu said he made a first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court and his case was remanded to August 22 for a formal bail application. The Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) in Gqeberha are seeking victims who may have fallen prey to Yusuf to contact them or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station. In an unrelated incident, three men were arrested in Tsakane on the East Rand last month after allegedly being found in possession of stolen vehicles, including a Ford Ranger, a BMW, and a Golf 5 GTI.